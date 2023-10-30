Club Deportivo Guadalajara continues to show its irregularity during the Apertura 2023 tournament and this weekend they fell with a rout at the Jalisco Stadium 0-4 against Tigres UANL.
The team of Veljko Paunovic They had just won two consecutive victories against Atlas and Puebla, but the San Nicolás de los Garza team simply showed themselves to be vastly superior in all aspects.
In this way, the Sacred Flock continues to struggle when facing a top team, because against these types of rivals they have not been able to compete throughout the tournament.
Furthermore, as if that were not enough, in their last matches they will have to go out and win at any cost if they want to get among the 10 best teams in the standings.
Cristian Calderon He has once again been considered within the calls, after being forgiven for his last indiscipline.
The coaching staff has chosen to place Alejandro Mayorga as a starter, but because he has not given the width in the team, they have had to resort to the ‘Chicote‘, a player who was greeted with boos from the fans upon his entry, which did not allow him to show his best level.
Regardless of anything, it seems imminent that the player will leave this December when his contract ends, as it obviously will not be renewed.
Given this situation, it is a fact that the board must consider making it a priority to sign a player for the left side, which is severely diminished in the sporting aspect.
Even though players like Jesus Orozco Chiquete and youth from the quarry like Leonardo Sepulveda and Mateo Chávez can perform in that position, it is necessary to strengthen that position.
