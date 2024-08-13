América remains strong, even though the level of those from El Nido has not been what was desired, or at least not at the level of what they did last tournament, those from Coapa remain the favorites to win the Liga MX title and there are those who place them as the top contender to win the Leagues Cup. Despite this, the club’s coach is not entirely happy with the makeup of his squad, he understands that he has a void that needs to be filled, the left wing.
Sources in Mexico claim that Jardine had a meeting with the club’s sports department and has reported that he continues to notice weakness in that position, which was caused by the departure of Julián Qiuñones. To date, André has given the starting position to Brian Rodríguez, since he is almost the only natural man for that area of the field, however, the former LAFC player’s performance has been far below what the coach has demanded, which is why he is waiting for a final signing.
This week the club will make a decision regarding André’s request, although, taking into account the coach’s position, the move will be complex. First, the club does not have any foreign players available, meaning that before buying, it must sign, a situation that will not be easy. In addition, as far as the Mexican market is concerned, there are no quality national options for that position, therefore, Jardine’s final request is far from being signed.
