The market within America is being very calm. So far, only one player has left the squad, it is Miguel Layún, who opted for retirement to be able to focus on these projects that he has off the field.
Thus, the only gap today within the squad is a place on the right side and although everything indicated that those from Coapa would not move for a signing after complications in the market, at the direct request of André Jardine, Santiago Baños and his work team will resume the search for a defender for the position.
Everything indicates that this would be the last signing this winter, unless there are departures, which are not expected. According to reports from Total soccerthe options on the table are Ricardo Chavezthe alternative that has been explored the most in recent weeks; Jorge Sanchezwho has a role as an eternal substitute within Porto and who could leave Portugal this winter.
Furthermore, in the last few hours the name of Guillermo Varela from Flamengo, adds the aforementioned media. The footballer, who only played 5 games as a starter last year in Brazil, wants a change of scenery and there are two factors that work in his favor: his price, which would not be more than a million dollars and which is represented by the agency that leads to the charrúas who are already active in America.
Together with André Jardine, América changed its position once it won the Liga MX title. The board made the decision to stop the massive cleanup that they had in plans at the beginning of the month of December and now, the club is committed to the continuity of the squad that won the championship, this in recognition of all the players who are either on the field or from the bench, they have earned their continuity.
