The eighth day of Mexican soccer came to an end, where a total of 21 goals were scored. Until now, the general leader is Monterrey, which has added 7 victories in a row and has only had one setback in the semester.
The second place is for the Tigers, who reached 18 points by beating the Atlas Foxes by a minimum; while the third position is for the Águilas del América, who had a difficult match against Xolos de Tijuana on the Azteca field, winning 2-1.
Cruz Azul finally achieved victory in the contest by defeating the Camoteros del Puebla by a 3-1 win, making Querétaro and Mazatlán the only teams that have yet to win so far in the contest.
In the game that closed matchday 8, the match of the most recent final between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca was played. In an attractive and emotional game at both gates, the score fell to the scarlets 2-1.
