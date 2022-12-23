The position of the president of the republic in Tatarstan was renamed into raisa

In Tatarstan, the post of President of the Republic was renamed. After the expiration of the term of office of the current head of the Russian region, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the subject will be called rais (head). On Friday, December 23, reports TASS.

The bill, changing the name of the post, was introduced by the presidium at a meeting of the regional State Council (parliament).

The parliament noted that rais is the name of the title of president in Arabic and a number of other oriental languages. According to the edition “Rise”, renaming approved in the committee of the State Council of Tatarstan on state construction, now the initiative should be supported by all deputies of the state council of the republic.

On the eve of the amendment on the title of the post of the head of the republic, it was proposed to withdraw. The corresponding proposal was announced at a meeting of the regional parliamentary committee on state building and local self-government. Some of its members advocated that the post of President of Tatarstan should be preserved.

In particular, deputy Marat Galeev recalled that this position appeared during the voting in the first presidential elections in 1991. In his opinion, “the people voted for the presidency.”

A year ago, a federal law was passed prohibiting the heads of regions from being called presidents.

In December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law “On the General Principles of Organizing Public Power in the Subjects of the Russian Federation”, which prohibits the heads of regions from being called presidents.

Despite this, the head of Tatarstan in the republic continued to be called so officially. Farid Mukhametshin, speaker of the regional parliament, explained that the word “president” will remain in the republic’s normative acts as long as this name remains in the region’s constitution.

On July 12, an order and decree of the President of Russia were issued stating that the position of the highest official of Tatarstan in official documents will henceforth be presented as the “head of the Republic of Tatarstan.”

In Tatarstan, for a long time they opposed the renaming of the position of the head of the region

After the introduction of the draft law “On the General Principles of Organization of Public Power in the Subjects of the Russian Federation” to the State Duma, the authorities of Tatarstan openly opposed the initiative.

In particular, the head of the profile committee of the State Council of the Republic, Albert Khabibullin, suggested that the deputies of the regional legislative assembly not hold a debate on this bill until it was considered in the first reading in the State Duma.

In addition, during the consideration of the initiative in the lower house of the federal parliament, deputies from Tatarstan voted against it.

In the 1990s, many heads of Russian regions were called presidents

After the collapse of the USSR, the heads of many republics within the Russian Federation began to be called presidents. The presidents were in Mari El, Mordovia, Yakutia, Chechnya, Udmurtia, Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria, Tuva, Ingushetia, Kalmykia, Dagestan, Bashkiria and Tatarstan.

The process of abandoning such a name for the highest regional posts in 2010 was launched by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who did not want to be called president and called on his colleagues to follow his example.

As a result, by now the positions of all the leaders of the republics within Russia have been renamed, with the exception of the president of Tatarstan, who is now Rustam Minnikhanov.

The question of the name of the leader of the republic was raised repeatedly. At the end of 2010, the State Duma adopted amendments prohibiting the heads of subjects of the federation from being called presidents. However, the region was able to circumvent this norm, taking advantage of the fact that at that time there was an agreement on the delimitation of powers with the federal center.

President Putin said in 2015 that the people of Tatarstan should choose their own name for the post of head of the republic.