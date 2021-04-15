Thief in law Albert Ryzhiy (Ali Heydarov), shot dead in Moscow, played the role of “cannon fodder” in the clan of the leader of the Russian underworld, Aslan Usoyan (Ded Khasan). Victoria Gefter, editor-in-chief of Prime Crime news agency, spoke about the situation of the murdered lawyer in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Related materials The last don The head of the Azerbaijani mafia was killed. The thieves’ world of Russia is waiting for redistribution

According to her, Heydarov began his criminal path in Arkhangelsk, where since the 2000s he was engaged in extortion from local market traders. He subsequently moved to St. Petersburg and was crowned in 2012. As Gefter noted, Ryzhy was patronized by thieves in law oriented towards Ded Khasan, but Heydarov did not succeed in becoming a significant figure in the clan of the leader of the Russian underworld.

According to Gefter, Red was the one who was “the first to be thrown into the embrasures,” and his murder would not lead to serious changes in the criminal world.

Earlier, the alleged killer of Ali Heydarov revealed the motive for the crime, explaining that he took revenge on the authority for insulting his mother.

Albert Ryzhy was shot dead in the fitness center of the Alye Parusa residential complex on April 12. They approached the man, who was exercising on a cardio machine, from behind and shot him in the back from a combat submachine gun, after which the killer calmly left the hall. The arrest of the suspect became known on the night of April 14. Sultanov pleaded guilty.