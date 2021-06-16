A few days ago it was confirmed that, with the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti to the Bravos de Juárez, the Mexican soccer player Marco Fabián does not enter the plans of the border team, which is why the player would have to look for a team either within Mexican soccer or in MLS, as the player’s desire is to continue his career in this area of the world.
For this reason, the player was offered to play in the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the team of his loves and to whom on more than one occasion he has expressed his desire to wear the colors of the Flock again, however, Everything indicates that the player is not to the liking of the technical and managerial body of the Guadalajara team.
According to the journalist, Natalia León, the player is not in the Flock’s plans despite the offer of his representative to play for the team and the player’s desire to return to the team, which is why his signing is completely ruled out for the 2021 Apertura.
So Chivas will continue in search of reinforcements, however, within the Flock it is difficult for players to arrive for the next tournament and how the market is going, Chivas will once again stay with the same squad from the last two tournaments.
