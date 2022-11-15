Ronaldo is almost certain to leave Old Trafford in January following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which will air in full on Wednesday and Thursday nights, in which he openly criticized United’s owners, manager and structure. .
In this sense, Bayern Munich clarified that they are not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, sources have confirmed to 90min .
Ronaldo himself is now out of commission as he is focused on the World Cup with Portugal, but his agents, led by the renowned Jorge Mendes, are talking to potential suitors.
Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Sporting are once again linked with the 37-year-old, as they were throughout the summer, while Bayern were another team to take stock of Ronaldo’s situation as he waved away from Old Trafford.
Bayern lost their main talisman, Robert Lewandowski, to Barcelona in the summer and were looking at options to replace him, but ultimately decided they could go through the 2022/23 campaign without signing the replacement, and sources close to the club have told 90min that therein remains the case.
Indeed, the Bavarian giants will be looking to sign a striker in the summer rather than January, but Ronaldo is not one of the players under consideration.
Instead, sources have reiterated to 90min that Bayern are keeping an eye on Harry Kane, Patrik Schick and Jonathan David, among others, as they try to replace the mountain of goals Lewandowski provided over eight years.
