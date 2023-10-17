It seems that André Jardine finally found his starting defenseman. After a hesitant start, due to injuries and absences from their defenders, Club América has looked very good defensively in recent matches.
Surprisingly, the arrival of Igor Lichnovsky has generated a more than positive impact on the Eagles’ lower team. Likewise, the emergence of Ramón Juárez and the return of Sebastián Cáceres have made the competition to play as a starter increasingly tougher.
In this context, players like Emilio Lara and Israel Reyes will have to redouble their efforts to find minutes.
In the case of the former Puebla player, a change of position could probably benefit him to have more activity. Reyes is not unaware of the position as a holding midfielder and it was precisely in that position in which he shone the most during his journey as an element of La Franja.
Reyes could be more likely to have continuity if he returns to containment. Currently the incumbent in this position is Jonathan Dos Santos. The 33-year-old midfielder has experienced a resurgence following Jardine’s arrival, but due to his age and injury history, it is advisable that he rest some games.
In addition to Dos Santos, Israel Reyes would have to compete for the position with Santiago Naveda, who has had practically no minutes this season.
