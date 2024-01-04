Club América began to make its first moves towards the Clausura 2024 tournament in this winter market with the hiring of Cristian Calderon and the transfer of Salvador Reyes to Necaxa.
The Eagles would have an available Untrained spot in Mexico and are thinking of using it primarily to sign a left winger, this given the imminent departure of Leonardo Suarez on loan to the Rayos.
The departure of the Argentine winger Leonardo Suarez would represent the third loss of this season for Ave after Miguel Layun completed his retirement from professional football and Salvador Reyes He will go on loan to Necaxa.
Meanwhile, another of the casualties that could occur is the departure of the Uruguayan central defender Sebastian Caceres, who could migrate to a European team. Given his good performance in the national team and his performances with the Eagles, the capital team could therefore look for a foreign central defender to replace his departure.
The team led by the Brazilian coach André Jardinewas divided into two groups to do the preseason due to the great load of activity they had in 2023 due to the friendly matches, Liga MX and Leagues Cup.
A part of the group arrived in Coapa on January 3 for physical tests and medical examinations. And the other part will arrive on January 10, the groups were put together depending on the activity that the players had in the Apertura 2023.
The Mexican soccer monarch will hold a preparation match on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Caliente Stadium against Club Tijuana.
Prior to their home debut, which will be against Club Querétaro at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium due to the beginning of the renovations of the Azteca Stadium for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
