the stage of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz on the bench of Tigres UANL may not be as durable if the results do not accompany him in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Currently, the royals march in the upper zone of the table with 21 points after beating Necaxa 1-0 and they have only one defeat so far in the tournament.
During the transmission of TUDN of the match in which the cats defeated the Rayos on matchday 10, the former director of Guadalajara and current analyst, Ricardo Pelaez, leaked through a play on words that those from San Nicolás de los Garza already have a plan B in mind for their bench in case it does not leave satisfactory results.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is about the Portuguese strategist Nuno Espirito Santowho currently trains the Ittihad FC of Saudi Arabia, a league in which he coincides with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, forward of the al nassr.
holy spirit He has an interesting career as a technical director in Europe after having been a strategist for Valencia in Spain, FC Porto and river bird of Portugal, in addition to wolverhampton and tottenham hotspur from England.
As if that were not enough, he has had the opportunity to guide soccer players from Mexico on two occasions. First, in the 2016-2017 season with the Portoin which he was in charge of Jesus Manuel Corona, Hector Herrera and Miguel Layun.
Later, on his way through the wolverhampton from 2018 to 2021, Nuno Espirito Santo was the one who guided Raul Jimenez as the goalscorer for the Wolves up front, a stage in which he scored 48 goals.
After the departure of Diego Coca of the auriazul team to assume the position as coach of the Mexican team, after only five games as coach of the felines, the club’s board of directors surprised with the appointment of marco antonio ruiz as his definitive strategist for the remainder of the Clausura 2023.
Since then, the ‘Chima’ Ruiz He already adds the same number of games as the Argentine coach and in the comparison, his management has been slightly below that of cocca who left the team undefeated with three wins and two draws, while the Mexican has reaped the same number of victories, in exchange for one loss and one draw.
#Portuguese #technical #director #Tigres #replace #Chima #Ruíz
Leave a Reply