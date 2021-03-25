December 2017, the Real Madrid is disputing the Club World Cup who will end up winning against him Guild with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. In a hotel room Four seasons of Abu dhabi the final goodbye of the Portuguese player to the white club begins. Ronaldo, who comes from a few complicated months in which he has had to testify before the judge for tax fraud and has a safe millionaire fine to pay, feels humiliated and is angered. How can a player who has given Real Madrid everything he has given him be seen in that position? How being the flag of the most important club in Spain, winning non-stop Champions and Ballon d’OrCan you be subjected to public derision and the offense of being convicted and having to pay the millionaire that you are going to have to pay? You don’t deserve it and you want to be rewarded. Either your contract is doubled, or you will leave …

Florentino Pérez He told Cristiano that it couldn’t be and the Portuguese demanded that they put a starting price on him because he was leaving in June. There are photos of those days that reflect the distance between the president and the player. Madrid was facing the situation of losing a legendary footballer, impossible to replace in the squad, but neither did they want to condition its economy by balancing the footballer’s accounts with the tax authorities Spanish. It was certainly a bitter pill.

Three years have passed and it turns out that Cristiano Ronaldo has realized his serious mistake. He has made more money, but has lost status and status. His environment filters an offer to return, but his time has passed and his return is a dream. The goals that he stopped scoring can no longer be returned and the club has to look to the future, because in football going back to the past is a bad way.