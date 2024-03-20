Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:46











Luís Montenegro is already Prime Minister of Portugal. At 1:30 a.m. in Spain, the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced the election of the leader of the center-right. The neighboring country is experiencing extreme political fragility after the last elections, in which those from Montenegro defeated the center-left by a handful of votes and in which the radical right-wing Chega movement emerged greatly strengthened. Yesterday it was learned precisely that Chega is the winner in the foreign vote.

Montenegro begins its work with 80 deputies in a chamber that requires 116 for an absolute majority.