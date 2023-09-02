Yesterday the transfer market closed and FC Barcelona was going to wait until the last moment to make official the addition of two players to the squad, they were going to be the national players for Portugal, Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix. In this way, Xavi Hernández has two quality reinforcements to fight for absolutely everything this season.
On the occasion of the arrival of these two players, from 90min we want to take a look at the past and see all the players from Portugal who have worn the Blaugrana jersey.
We started this list of Portuguese FC Barcelona players with Francisco Trincao, a player who came with promise but due to certain circumstances was never able to show what he was capable of. He currently plays for Sporting Lisbon in his country of origin.
Simao Sabrosa arrived at FC Barcelona in 1999 and spent two seasons, being another Portuguese player who wore this elastic. Simao’s time in LaLiga did not stop there, he would later join Atlético de Madrid and later play for Espanyol.
One of the legends of the neighboring country. Vitor Baía has established himself as one of the best Portuguese goals in history, although his time at FC Barcelona was somewhat bittersweet.
A young André Gomes stood out in Valencia and teams of the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid knocked on his door, finally it was the blaugrana who got hold of a player from whom much more was expected than what he finally delivered.
The FC Barcelona right-back is now owned by Joao Cancelo, but a few years ago -not so many- he was owned by a young Nélson Semedo who also failed to shine with his own light at the Camp Nou.
One of the most charismatic Portuguese ever, Ricardo Quaresma stood out for his dribbling and hitting from outside. He alone defended the colors of FC Barcelona for one season.
He arrived at FC Barcelona and became a hero at the same time that when he left he is still remembered as one of the biggest traitors in the club’s history when he left for Real Madrid. The Portuguese was a unique player.
One of the players who marked an era at FC Barcelona was Deco. The Portuguese midfielder had great quality in his boots. Deco is a true legend of the Blaugrana team.
