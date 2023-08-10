Dazn has acquired the rights to exclusively broadcast the most important matches of each day of Liga Portugal Betclic, the Portuguese top flight, for the three-year period 2023-2026. Liga Portugal Betclic is a growing league as confirmed by the arrival of former Juventus player Di Maria at Benfica: last season Porto and Benfica reached the final stages of the Champions League being eliminated respectively in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals by Inter finalist, while Sporting Lisbon was eliminated from the Europa League by Juventus. This year, with the start of the tournament set for tomorrow (Braga-Famalicao), all fans will be able to experience the best of the Portuguese league by letting themselves be carried away by the spectacular and engaging game of teams such as Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon. The first match exclusively on Dazn will see Sporting Lisbon take on Vizela (Saturday), while on Monday, again exclusively on the live streaming platform, it will be the turn of Porto and Benfica who will make their debuts respectively on the fields of Moreirense and Boavista .