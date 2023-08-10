On 12 August the first match (Sporting Lisbon-Vizela), while on 14 August Moreirense-Porto and Boavista-Benfica will be broadcast. Dazn will not only have the best live streaming matches, but also the highlights of all the days
Dazn has acquired the rights to exclusively broadcast the most important matches of each day of Liga Portugal Betclic, the Portuguese top flight, for the three-year period 2023-2026. Liga Portugal Betclic is a growing league as confirmed by the arrival of former Juventus player Di Maria at Benfica: last season Porto and Benfica reached the final stages of the Champions League being eliminated respectively in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals by Inter finalist, while Sporting Lisbon was eliminated from the Europa League by Juventus. This year, with the start of the tournament set for tomorrow (Braga-Famalicao), all fans will be able to experience the best of the Portuguese league by letting themselves be carried away by the spectacular and engaging game of teams such as Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon. The first match exclusively on Dazn will see Sporting Lisbon take on Vizela (Saturday), while on Monday, again exclusively on the live streaming platform, it will be the turn of Porto and Benfica who will make their debuts respectively on the fields of Moreirense and Boavista .
OF MARY THE STAR
—
The Portuguese championship boasts a great power of attraction for talents of all nationalities: Dazn subscribers will thus be able to rediscover the prowess of Angel Di Maria, who has returned to wearing the Benfica shirt after his farewell to Juventus, but also a shortlist of new talents that maybe in the future we will see in the big names of European football. With the most important matches of the Portuguese top flight exclusively and the highlights of all the matchdays, Dazn further enriches its portfolio of football competitions, continuing to pursue the goal of becoming the main destination for sports entertainment for fans from all over the world. the world.
#Portuguese #Liga #exclusively #Dazn
Leave a Reply