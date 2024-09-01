Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 8:13

The Portuguese Language Museum will have free admission every weekend until December 31. Free admission on Saturdays and Sundays for all audiences began in June and will now be extended until the end of the year. According to a statement from the museum, the measure helps to bring people to the area on the day when businesses are closed in Bom Retiro and Santa Ifigênia, in the central region of São Paulo.

The museum is located at Luz Station and can be reached by train or metro. Those arriving at Luz do not need to leave the station, as there is direct access.

On Saturdays, the museum offers other free activities once a month, such as book exchanges and poetry readings. On Sundays, the parallel activity is the project Domingo no Museu, with an artistic presentation. In addition, the collective Aqui que a gente brincar! organizes games and activities.

The Museum of the Portuguese Language is closed only on Mondays. On other days of the week, children up to 7 years old, teachers and employees of public schools also enter for free. For the rest of the public, admission costs R$24 (full price) and R$12 (half price).

Visitors have access to the main exhibition and the temporary exhibition African Languages ​​that Make Brazil. The main exhibition has different audiovisual installations, such as Nós da Língua, which presents the Portuguese language spoken in other countries. In Palavras Cruzadas, visitors learn the origin of different Portuguese words.

The temporary exhibition African Languages ​​that Make Brazil is curated by musician and philosopher Tiganá Santana and will be on display until January 31. This space highlights the influence of African languages, such as Yoruba and Efe-fon, on the Portuguese spoken in Brazil.