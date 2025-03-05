The Government, with a relative majority in the Parliament of Portugal, chaired by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro may be coming to an end. This occurs after it was disclosed that a company owned by the Prime Minister of Portugal, which in the meantime has passed to … The hands of his children, received a salary of 4,500 euros from Solverde, one of the largest groups of casinos in Portugal.

Before the news, the Portuguese Communist Party took Parliament on Wednesday a motion of censure against the Government. He did not obtain enough votes to demolish the PSD-CDS government (center-right). However, Montenegro announced during the debate that will propose to Parliament a motion of trust. And the two greatest opposition parties reaffirmed reaffirming that they will vote against and want early elections.

The political crisis is officially open, after the prime minister announced that he will present a motion of trust, knowing that both the PS and Chega will reject it.

Thus, the 24th Government chaired by Luís Montenegro can be the second executive that falls after the presentation of a motion of trust, after the fall of the 1st Constitutional Government in 1977, chaired by the socialist Mario Soares.

The prime minister reiterated today that “he has not been an employee of anyone” since he assumed the leadership of the PSD, or during his stage at the head of the Executive.

The socialist leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, accused Luis Montenegro of preferring the elections to face an investigation commission -the Socialist Party had requested a parliamentary investigation commission to examine the payments received by the family business of Montenegro.

The Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, has accused the PS of promoting instability and challenging the party to abstain in the motion of trust. “If you want the investigation commission so much, abstain in the motion of trust and initiate the investigation in 15 days,” says Paulo Rangel, in the last intervention of the government in the debate.

The President of the Republic will soon be pronounced on the political situation. And some argue that the country does not need to go to elections if Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa agrees to replace the government leader.

The president of the ultra -rightist party Chega, André Ventura, accused today the prime minister of having announced a motion of confidence for “fear of scrutiny” and said that the party will never give him “any vote of confidence.”

The Democratic Alliance Government, a coalition between PS and CDS-PP, came to power about a minimum victory in the latest legislative elections.