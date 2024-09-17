The fire that has been ravaging northern and central Portugal since Sunday has several allies: high temperatures, low humidity, anarchic winds and arsonists. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro drew attention to the coincidence of the simultaneous appearance of several outbreaks in nearby towns, as recorded during the day on Monday.

Since Saturday, four people have been arrested by the Judicial Police and the National Republican Guard for their alleged involvement in several fires. A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having started six fires in recent days in the towns of Sebal and Condeixa-a-Nova. “She set fire in areas with a large forest, populated by scrub and pine trees, close to the urban area, endangering the physical integrity and lives of people, homes and forest cover on hundreds of hectares,” reported the Judicial Police. Another 33-year-old woman is also arrested as the alleged perpetrator of five fires in Alvaiázere. The two arrested men, aged 38 and 75, are suspected of causing two fires in Pombal.

However, the Portuguese authorities do not have the data at the moment to know how many of the 194 fires recorded in the last few hours are intentional. Of these, by 17:00 (Spanish time), 84 had been extinguished or were in the process of being extinguished. Of the other 110, 65 were active, where the bulk of the extinguishing equipment was concentrated, and another 45 had been recently declared. In total, 6,424 personnel had been mobilised by that time, 1,900 land resources and 42 air resources, according to data from the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority. The most serious were located in the towns of Albergaria-a-Velha and Sever de Vouga, in the Aveiro district; Oliveira de Azeméis, in the Porto district; Nelas, in the Viseu district; and Arganil, in Coimbra.

A woman throws water to extinguish the flames near her home in Vilarinho, Portugal, on Tuesday. Pedro Nunes (REUTERS) A plane drops water to extinguish the flames in Freixiosa, Portugal, on Tuesday. Susana Vera (REUTERS) People try to humidify the area during the fire in Vilarinho, Portugal, on Tuesday. Pedro Nunes (REUTERS) A woman reacts near her house surrounded by flames in Covelo, this Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) A woman extinguishes flames near her home in Covelo, on Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) A woman holds a bucket as she watches flames approach her home in the Portuguese town of Covelo on Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) Residents try to put out the flames that are approaching their homes in Covelo, this Tuesday.

Jose Coelho (EFE) A woman points to flames reaching her home in Covelo, northern Portugal, on Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) A woman looks at the flames approaching her house in Covelo, Gondomar municipality, on Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) Residents leave the Portuguese town of Covelo, surrounded by fire, on Tuesday. Jose Coelho (EFE) Firefighters and volunteers are trying to put out the fire surrounding the Portuguese town of Mesquitela on Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia (EFE) Residents try to put out the flames surrounding the Portuguese town of Mesquitela, in the Mangualde region, on Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia (EFE) Flames are rising along the EN-16 national highway between the Portuguese towns of Freixiosa and Mangualde on Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia (EFE) A helicopter drops water on the area of ​​the fire in the municipality of Baiao, this Monday. Octavio Passos (Getty Images) A man throws a bucket of water to put out a forest fire in Oliveira De Azemeis, Portugal, on Monday.

Estela Silva (EFE) Firefighters try to extinguish the fire in Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, on Monday. Pedro Nunes (REUTERS) Firefighters work to extinguish the flames in Macinhata do Vouga, Portugal, on Monday. PAULO NOVAIS (EFE) A man uses a hose to extinguish a fire in Oliveira De Azemeis, on Monday.

Estela Silva (EFE) Firefighters in Jovim, Gondomar, are working to extinguish the flames on Monday. Jose Coelho (EFE) A view of the burned forest in Albergaria-a-velha, Portugal, on Monday. PAULO NOVAIS (EFE) Residents look on as the fire burns in the municipality of Baiao, Portugal, on Monday. Octavio Passos (Getty Images) A helicopter drops water to extinguish the forest fire in Albergaria-a-velha, this Monday.

PAULO NOVAIS (EFE) Flames burn trees in the municipality of Baiao, Portugal, on Monday. Octavio Passos (Getty Images) A firefighter works to extinguish the flames in Soutelo, Portugal, on Monday.

PAULO NOVAIS (EFE) A woman carries water to help put out the flames in Oliveira De Azemeis, Portugal, on Monday. Estela Silva (EFE) A firefighter during the work of extinguishing the fire in Soutelo, Portugal, this Monday. PAULO NOVAIS (EFE) Several firefighters during the work to extinguish the fire in Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, on Monday. Pedro Nunes (REUTERS) Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire in Soutelo, Portugal, on Monday. PAULO NOVAIS (EFE)

Seven fatalities

Three firefighters who were on their way to put out a fire in Tábua on Tuesday died charred inside their vehicle, which was caught in the flames. They were two women and a man who belonged to the Vila Nova de Oliveirinha group. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro expressed his “consternation” at the event. “The greatest tribute we can pay them is to continue fighting, as they did,” he said in a press release. On Sunday, firefighter João Silva also died while participating in combating a forest fire in Oliveira de Azeméis.

In the last few hours, another victim was recorded, bringing the total number of deaths since last Sunday to seven. This is a woman who died in her house in Almeidinha, in Mangualde, due to “sudden death,” according to the Lusa agency. Four of the seven victims died directly from burns in the fire, while the remaining three died indirectly from cardiac episodes.

Another 40 people have been injured and dozens have had to be evacuated from their homes. The extent of the fires has forced the closure of some schools and nursing homes. Sections of seven motorways have been closed to traffic and rail traffic has been suspended at three points on the Douro and Vouga lines.

A man walks past a burning warehouse in Sever do Vouga, on Monday. Bruno Fonseca (AP)

The government has extended the state of alert in the country until next Thursday. The weather forecast is bad for the next few hours due to high temperatures and winds, especially in a hundred localities. The risk of fire is extreme in more than half of the country (the centre and the north) and will only begin to ease from Wednesday, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere. “We are going to go through difficult hours in the next few days,” warned the Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, in a statement late on Monday.

Montenegro and the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, visited the headquarters of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority, where they thanked both the work of the firefighting teams and European solidarity. Spain, France, Italy and Greece have provided a total of eight aircraft to participate in the extinguishing process, after the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism on Monday. The Prime Minister urged the population to respect the instructions of the emergency services and expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims and those affected by the flames.

The government was scheduled to hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) to address the situation. The situation has led to the cancellation of the agendas of both the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. In addition, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, centre-right), the party leading the government, has suspended its political congress scheduled for this weekend in Braga.