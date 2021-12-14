EL PAÍS announced this Tuesday, December 14, that its Portuguese edition is no longer being published. The newspaper’s publishing company launched this project in 2013 and, for eight years, it has reported on world news in Portuguese, with a special focus on Brazil. Although during this period it has managed to reach millions of readers, it has not been enough to achieve its economic sustainability, as explained in a farewell note in Portuguese to readers. This is the fundamental reason that has led the company to make the decision to discontinue the publication of EL PAÍS Brasil. The newspaper will develop its Latin American and global commitment around the Spanish language.

In the eight years since the edition in Portuguese, EL PAÍS has followed the pulse of current affairs with depth and rigor, and has published research and large reports of international scope. The newspaper will maintain its correspondent in São Paulo and an important coverage of the country.

The Brazilian readers of EL PAÍS will be able to follow the information about the region in the American edition, mainly. Currently, the newspaper has the largest network of professionals on the continent among the large international media, as well as a central newsroom in Mexico City and offices in Washington, Bogotá and Buenos Aires.