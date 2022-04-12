Cunhal was a staunch opponent of the so-called “Eurocommunism”

On 9 April from 3 pm a participatory demonstration was held at the Flavio Theater in Rome, via Crescimbeni 19, during which the Italian translation of the book was presented “The party with the glass walls”, Written by Àlvaro Cunhal.

Cunhal was secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party from March 1961 to December 1992. He led that party during the fierce fascist dictatorship and then during the Carnation Revolution in April 1975, which ended the dictatorship and together with the longest colonial regime in the world . The demonstration was attended by Pedro Guerreiro on-line, head of the Foreign Department of the Portuguese Communist Party, Marco Rizzogeneral secretary of the Communist Party, Fosco Giannini, director of Cumpanis magazine, Marco Pondrelli, director of Marx21, Alberto Lombardo, director of LaRiscossa, Rolando Giai-Levra, director of Gramsci Oggi, and Fernando Gueli, director of La Citta Futura.

Cunhal was a staunch opponent of the so-called “Eurocommunism“- which was instead embraced by the Italian, Spanish and French Communist Parties – always remaining faithful to the teachings of Marxism-Leninism. In his book he gives us a description of party life and the activity of its militants:” Where does it come from to us, Portuguese Communists, this joy of living and fighting? What is it that leads us to consider our activity in the Party as a central aspect in our life? What is it that leads us to allocate time, energy, skills, attention to work in the Party? What leads us to face, because of our ideas and our struggle, all the difficulties, the dangers, to resist persecution and, if conditions dictate, to endure torture and condemnation and to give our lives if necessary? The joy of living and fighting comes from the deep conviction that the cause for which we are fighting is just, exciting, invincible ”.

For Cunhal the ideological foundations of the party are internationalism and anti-imperialism, fused and not opposed to the patriotic nature of the party, which still characterizes the PCP today. Anti-dogmatism, understood not as eclecticism, but as the ability to know how to correctly interpret reality, a prerequisite for being able to change it. The majority participation of militant workers in the body of members and in the management bodies. The maximum unity, guaranteed by two “organic norms“: Discipline and prohibition of fractions. The training, ideological but not only, of the cadres, attention to their selection and growth in the spirit of the collective. The debate focused on the historical aspects, but also touched on topical issues. What, the role of communists in Europe today and the need to accelerate the processes of convergence between the most coherently anti-imperialist forces, which oppose the winds of war and the processes of repression and further demolition of the living conditions of workers in Italy carried out by the government, the EU and the BORN. The curator of the book Laura Baldelli was present at the event, who also ensured the consecutive translation.