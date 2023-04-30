“No man will be able to see me and continue living”, are the words of God in Exodus, the second book of the Bible. What the top figure of monotheistic religions really looks like is a mystery that many people have wondered about for thousands of years. the filmmaker dylan clark explores this idea in an incredible way in “The Portrait of God” (“Portrait of God”, in English). This short film has disturbed millions of people due to its intriguing premise, which turns very dark once the protagonist sees the omnipotent being.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Kennedy: “Horror movies are like getting on a roller coaster”

The plot of “The Portrait of God”

What does God look like? It is the question that the protagonist asks herself at the beginning of the short. Mia Reilly shows us a photograph of a painting called “The Portrait of God”. According to her, most people only look at a black background. However, she explains that this is not what everyone observes.

Some can see a person in the dark. “He is a man, or something close to a man”, “Very skinny”, “He is smiling”, “He is looking down with love”, “I don’t like to see him”, are some of the things they say.

The first image of the short film. Photo: Dylan Clark/YouTube

YOU CAN SEE: “Antichrist”, the disturbing horror movie with real sex: as erotic as satanic

The terror of seeing God

“Maybe it’s a trick of the light, maybe they’re seeing something they want to see. But how are the descriptions so similar? Perhaps they are really having a religious experience”, comments the protagonist. “And why does God appear to them and not to us,” she adds as she touches the cross she is wearing.

Shortly after, Mia Reilly begins to see eyes. Progressively, the figure of God reveals itself more and more, causing incredible fear in the main character. If you want to see this short film, you can do it through YouTube at this link.