Theoretically Square Enx AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case should have been the first experiment of a game with dialogue managed by theartificial intelligence of the Japanese publisher, but users are fiercely criticizing it by declaring it a failed experiment. The reason would be precisely the dialogues, which are far from being natural.

Basically those who played it expected answers to the Chat GPTthat is, that they imitated a real conversation, so to speak, also considering that in the description of the game we speak of “Natural Language Generation (NLG). Instead, The Portopia Serial Murder Case seems to do something completely different, forcing players to guess the right words to continue the conversation according to pre-established tracks and obtaining unsatisfactory answers in the event of a free conversation.

Between comments there are several examples that are made of failed conversations, in which the interlocutor gives unsatisfactory or absurd answers, such as:

“Tell me about the victim.

An old man. Clean criminal record. Known as a shark.

What do you mean by shark?

hmm….

What enemies did he have?

An old man. Clean criminal record. Known as a shark.

Who were his enemies?

hmm…

Where is the victim?

An old man. Clean criminal record. Known as a shark.”

Currently Square Enx AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case has 92% negative reviews on Steam. Many expected more from an AI-powered version of a historical visual novel. Instead it seems that it is better to go back to playing the original. It seems that Square Enix has done worse than an amateur demo like Yandere AI Girlfriend Simulator ~ With You Til The End, which works very well.