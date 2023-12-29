













That's something that Mikal Bridges, a basketball player for the New York Brooklyn Nets team, recently showed. Through the Twitter account of a sports media outlet, GQ Sports, he revealed his great love for video games.

To such a degree that it got the closest thing that currently exists to a portable PS5. This is a briefcase with a screen included that allows you to take this console and play wherever you want, without having to depend on a television.

Unfortunately, it requires an electrical connection to play, since the power consumption of this set is high. But it is a practical way to enjoy a game of Madden NFLwhich he likes a lot.

It should be noted that this portable PS5 is currently on sale. It is manufactured by POGAa company that you can learn more about in the recommendation that we give you in this note.

For a few years now, this company has been manufacturing portable PlayStation 5s with everything and a briefcase, and currently has several models available at different prices. Some of these configurations include this console while others only a briefcase and screen.

And how expensive is it to play with a portable PS5? The cheapest model that is compatible with several consoles, the POGA Arc, costs €449 (MX$8,402.98).

On the other hand, the POGA Lux, which includes a PlayStation 5, is worth €1,569 (MX$29,363.63). To the above we must add shipping costs and customs payments.

It is necessary to point out that these POGA systems are not authorized by Sony but this company allows their sale without problem.

