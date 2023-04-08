The Portable Door: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Saturday 8 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, The Portable Door, the first film based on Tom Holt’s fantasy saga directed by Jeffrey Walker, is broadcast. In the cast, in addition to Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson, Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce, Chris Pang, Jessica De Gouw, Rachel House, Arka Das and Damon Herriman. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The plot revolves around Paul Carpenter and Sophie Pettingell. Modest trainees, the two begin working at the mysterious London firm JW Wells & Co. However, they soon realize that their employers are anything but conventional. The charismatic criminals Humphrey Wells, CEO of the company, and manager Dennis Tanner are turning the world of magic upside down, bringing modern corporate strategies into ancient magical practices. Paul and Sophie will thus discover the real agenda of the vast company in which they work.

The Portable Door: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Portable Door, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christoph Waltz: Humphrey Wells

Sam NeillDennis Tanner

Patrick GibsonPaul Carpenter

Sophie WildeSophie Pentigel

Miranda Otto as Countess Judy

Rachel House: Nienke Van Spee

Jessica DeGouw as Rosie Tanner

Chris PangCasimir

Damon HerrimanMonty Smith-Gregg

Christopher SommersArthur Tanner

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Portable Door on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 8 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.