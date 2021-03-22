The Cartagena Port Authority has renewed its environmental commitment granted by the EcoPorts Network, integrated into the European Association of Maritime Ports. It is a certificate that “allows us to continue to consolidate ourselves as the most sustainable port in the Mediterranean with environmental actions carried out through cooperation, participation and shared knowledge between ports,” explained the president of this port body, Yolanda Muñoz.

Since 2019, the Port Authority has been a beneficiary of this accreditation, “which demonstrates transparency and the commitment to implement tools that contribute to combating climate change,” added Muñoz.

Among the actions implemented by this body are the reduction of the carbon footprint and the commitment to renewable energies, such as the introduction of alternative fuels that contribute to decarbonisation and a change in the energy model in maritime transport. An example of this is Liquefied Natural Gas.

In addition, it has increased the quality of its waters, recovered terrestrial and marine ecosystems and brought the docks closer to the city with the construction of important infrastructures. Since 2014, the Port of Cartagena has been part of the EcoPorts Network, in which more than 100 European ports are associated.