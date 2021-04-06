The Port of Valencia received the first ship from the Suez Canal on Tuesday, after the ship was run off the ground Ever given that blocked maritime traffic. The container ship MSC Le Havre, a ship of more than 300 meters in length, has docked in the Valencian port and 2,300 container loading and unloading operations will be carried out on it, especially refrigerated ones, coming from or going to the Far East. Around a dozen container ships are expected to arrive next week.

Algeciras was the first port to receive, on Sunday, ships affected by the blockade of the Suez Canal. However, this is a more scale port than the Valencian one, which will receive more than a third of the 65,000 extra containers that, according to data from Puertos del Estado, will arrive in Spain after the traffic jam.

Sources from the Valencia Port Authority have ensured that there are scheduled arrivals for April 7, 9, 10 and 13, most container ships, but that, in any case, everything is ready to face the workload. In addition, they have explained that the arrival dates may not be exact since the ships that were affected by the blockade of the Ever given they have been forced to relocate their goods and make stops to regroup the traffic in the different ports of the Mediterranean once the traffic opened in Suez last week.

For this Wednesday the arrival of two more container ships is expected. The first, at 8:00 am, will be the MSC Conty Everest. The second, which is expected is the CMA CGM Centaurus, which will arrive in the afternoon, around 8:00 p.m., although at first it was expected this morning.

In addition, the Port Authority wanted to highlight that the action of shipping companies and agents is allowing time to be recovered in the stopovers made by ships throughout the Mediterranean to facilitate the flow of export goods bound for Asian markets, according to Europa Press.