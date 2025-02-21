International maritime transport is at a turning point after The marriage that during the last decade have maintained the two largest world shipping companies, Maersk and MSCconclude earlier this month. A coup d’etat that can move the chips on the world trade board and on the interoceanic routes of the Port of Valencia, the first for containers in Spain and the fourth in Europe.

“There is a lot The new consortiums are still designing their strategies. What is certain is that “the change in alliances will necessarily make routes rethink because the largest existing alliance is dissolved so far, Routes are going to be replenished“, says Valero.

How is Valencia after this change of course? Among the positive aspects that the consultant stands out is that “MSC has opted strong for the port of Valencia With its investment to expand the ability to containe ships.

MSCwhat is the largest customer of the port of Valencia with almost half of the traffic of containers, plans Invest more than 1 billion euros In a new macroterminal. And despite the end of the 2m alliance with Maersk, for everyone it is clear that it is still the rival to beat due to its strong growth and its ambitious plans to keep them without allies.

Everything indicates that the greatest changes will come from His former Danish partner, who has now associated with the German hapag-lloyd To create Gemini. After losing positions with MSC in the market, with the new consortium it seeks to change that trend, which will lead to a more aggressive strategy on all fronts, from the routes to prices.

The new Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd network, with 340 ships, includes 29 main transoceanic services that are connected with a network of 28 intra-regional transport services to give them greater capillarity, although they consider that until June it will not be fully implanted. The two shipping companies have been marked as main objective to achieve 90% punctuality, which in the case of merchandise transport translates into reliability.

Precisely Maersk unleashed the first alarm in Spain When announcing in January that one of its interoceanic routes would no longer make a scale in Algeciras, The one that unites India with the United States, and transferred it to the port of Tangier Med, which has become the major of the Mediterranean almost folding the volume of containers in Valencia.

Competition in the Mediterranean

“In the Mediterranean maritime corridor there is a lot Gioia Taurus in Italyin which MSC also has a lot of presence, ”explains Luis Valero from Era Group. To this it is added that the Moroccan ports They are much more competitive in costs, he acknowledges. “In Europe we have a series of regulations that make the costs are envisaged and that have to do with the environment,” he says, in a reference to the emissions rate to ships in the ports.

In the case of Valencia, the Danish giant, which like MSC controls one of the three container terminals of the port, calmed the waters with the scale of the Express Fosthe first ship of the Gemini alliance that loaded and downloaded 1,528 containers in that terminal a few days ago to Tangier Med.

The divorce between MSC and Maersk has turned to another alliance, Ocean Alliancethat has been renewed until the next decade, in the largest by volume. And it is The third great shipping company that operates in Valencia the largest container terminal, La China Cosco. This consortium that also includes OOCL, Evergreen and CMA CGM, announced in January its planning and in the case of the routes between the Mediterranean and Asia the port of Valencia was the best stopped in front of being included as a scale in three of them that link with China ports, South Korea or Singapore against Barcelona and Algeciras, which stayed in one, respectively.

The other point that reinforces Valencia in this dance of partners and alliances is The strong growth that has been able to assume in transfordthat is, that of the containers that pass from one ship to another without leaving the port to link the large routes between continents with other regional ports. In 2024, in the heat of the attacks in the Red Sea and the decision of the majority of shipping companies to avoid it, the Valencian terminals Total traffic increased by 14.5% of containers. In the case of The containers in transit from one ship to another The increase was even superior, of almost 19%.

The Valencian port also increased more than 28% containers moved with China, while a slight 1.14% were reduced with the United States. The two great economic powers are the origin or destination of one in four containers that pass through the Valencian docks.