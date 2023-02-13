The wind is blowing hard at the Port of Rotterdam Authority, which is located in an imposing tower on the Nieuwe Maas. The water beats high against the quay walls. Is it conceivable that the harbor will flood one day?

Port of Rotterdam, as the port authority calls itself internationally, is fully engaged in ‘water safety’. In addition to management and operation of the port, the limitation of flood risks is receiving specific attention. In 2014, a report from the national Delta Programme the risks of sea level rise for the port area. Since then, the Port Authority has been developing ‘adaptation strategies’ to adapt the port to the higher sea level.

At the time, climate models predicted a rise of 35 to 85 centimeters for the year 2100, says Marc Eisma, flood risk management policy advisor at the Port Authority.

Now, nine years later, the expected maximum rise for 2100 has already been increased to 120 centimeters. The probability of flooding for the eastern port area is estimated at once every ten to one hundred years. An increase of 35 centimeters makes that risk three times higher, at 85 centimeters it is even nine times higher.

Outer dike area

What do those extra centimeters of higher water mean for the largest port in Europe? Every year, some 155,000 containers and 470 million tons of goods pass through here. More than half a million Dutch jobs are directly linked to the port of Rotterdam, and more than 8 percent of the economy.

A morning drive through the port area with Marc Eisma and spokesperson Tie Schellekens makes it clear: it is not dramatic yet, but there is certainly work to be done. Port areas must be raised and quays reinforced. If sea levels rise faster than expected, the pace of adjustment must increase.

In the Netherlands, water boards and Rijkswaterstaat are responsible for water safety. But that only concerns the inner dike area. The port of Rotterdam is located outside the dikes. And there, residents and businesses must themselves prevent flood damage – or repair it afterwards. The Port Authority is therefore responsible for quay walls, slopes and public space, such as roads. Companies must take care of their own terrain.

Eisma also lives outside the dikes. He laid a marmoleum floor at home, and not parquet. “In case that. Water safety is of course my profession.” The municipality informs residents outside the dykes about the risks, the Port Authority informs the companies.

Initially, they were not very aware of the risks and their responsibilities. Eisma: “International companies are used to something. They are also located in countries where floods occur more often. Then water safety is more in the thinking.” Local companies assume protection by water boards. If they turn out to fall outside, it is sometimes a surprise.

Last summer, the Port Authority sent a letter to all companies in the port about the risks in the area outside the dykes. It also offers online information and workshops. Eisma: “We recently had a company that only discovered during the first workshop that it was outside the dike. At the next workshop it came back with a risk analysis and an accompanying plan.”

Juice producer Innocent has already taken measures to protect the new factory. It will be located on the Kop van de Beer, the northwestern tip of Europoort. That location, very sensitive to wind and waves, has a flood probability of once in a hundred years. In order to reduce that risk for itself, Innocent has had a dike built around the new factory site.

Another part of Europoort is dotted with dikes. Not to stop water, but to limit leakage from hundreds of gigantic oil storage tanks. Perhaps those dikes will soon be able to serve two purposes, Eisma thinks. “Glue inboard, seawater outboard.”

Facilities higher up

Another tactic to increase water safety is to limit the risks of flooding. For example, by placing crucial facilities and stocks higher, and by not placing electrical installations in the basement. Eisma points to an office that houses port lobby company Deltalinqs and container giant Evergreen. Here too, a dike surrounds the building. There are only cars in the basement – ​​specifically to limit the consequences of flooding.

Many of the measures taken by the Port Authority itself are not noticeable when you drive through the port. Perhaps the most important is the ‘dry’ part of the complex: some 6,000 hectares of quay, port and industrial estate, which is at least 3 meters above NAP. As you approach the sea, the harbor rises further and further: the entire Eerste Maasvlakte is five meters above NAP. At the newer Maasvlakte 2, some business locations go even further, sometimes up to 6.3 meters above NAP. That should be sufficient, also based on the latest predictions, at least until 2100.

In the short term, weak spots in the port will be strengthened, such as the Tuimelkade Europoort. It runs along the Hartel Canal, which has an open connection with the North Sea. Where the Maeslantkering can close off the parallel Nieuwe Waterweg a few hundred meters further on in an emergency, the Hartel Canal barrier is located a few kilometers inland. As a result, the sea influences the water level in the channel more strongly. The Tuimelkade will be raised from 5.20 meters to 5.70 meters above NAP, and will have a concrete wall instead of a cofferdam with clay.

Now the quay looks like a muddy berm. The Hartel Canal is low, the North Sea is out of sight. Only a mountain of sandbags reveals that water safety is at stake here. The sandbags prop up a weak spot before the embankment and reinforcement begins. The port authority hopes to start halfway through this year.

Whether the system of flood defenses and planned adjustments will suffice in the future depends on the climate and sea level rise. The KNMI will present new scenarios next autumn. The idea that the Netherlands should give up the coast and the port is not a foregone conclusion for Eisma. “We still have time.”

