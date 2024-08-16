Summer 2024 is characterized by a 40 percent growth in nautical tourism in Lazio. This is the data that emerges from the presence of boats at the Tourist Port of Rome.

The Capital’s marina with 840 berths from 8 to 55 meters, 100 commercial premises and a splendid 1200-meter walk along the quay is a point of reference for many foreigners who wish to spend the summer in the Mediterranean.

Top structure

Also awarded is the structure that according to Navily, the most well-known portal for yachtsmen, those who go to sea appreciate the welcome (4.4/5 votes), the quality of the services and the structure (4.1/5) and the cleanliness (4/5). The sailing and motor yachts that have been moored from May 1 to today for a period of one to seven days were 1227, compared to 876 in the same period of 2023 (+40%). The increase in the number of boats in transit mainly concerns the category of smaller boats – 8 and 10 meters – with an increase of 135% and 122% respectively compared to 2023, just as the transits of 12 and 15 meter yachts have increased by 36% and 49%. While on the one hand there is a decline in the presence of 25-meter yachts (-20%), 20-meter boats are increasingly frequent (+58%) and 40 and 55-meter ships, 22% more than in 2023. The most surprising data is the presence of megayachts anchored in front of the Tourist Port of Rome which, due to their imposing size, cannot be hosted inside the marina, but which choose this area also for its proximity to the Leonardo da Vinci airport.

The data

From May 1st to today, 19 megayachts from 45 to over 110 meters have landed in the sea of ​​the Capital and rely on the tourist port for services. The latest, in chronological order, is Atlantis II, the 116-meter ship that landed this morning, built in 1981 by the Greek shipowner Sytavros Spyros Niarchos, now owned by the heirs of Aristotle Onassis’ brother-in-law. About 60% of the yachtsmen who frequent the tourist port of Rome are Italian. Among the foreigners who choose the marina of Rome to moor their boat for a few days, 47% are French, followed by Germans (10%), English (7%) and Spanish; there are also Americans, Portuguese, Russians, Poles, Irish and Dutch. The average stay is 4 days, during which tourists choose to visit the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica or reach the city centre for shopping or a sightseeing tour of the Colosseum, Imperial Forums or the Vatican Museums.