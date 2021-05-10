The Port Authority will invest more than one million euros in paving the transit area of ​​the San Pedro dock, to improve work on the docks for trucks and loading and unloading machinery. With this work, according to the President of the Port, Yolanda Muñoz, “we will guarantee the safety and efficiency of port activity.” In addition, this organization will take advantage of it to adapt runoff and avoid the formation of puddles through an improvement of the rainwater network.

The investment also foresees the improvement and modernization of the drinking water supply networks and the reorganization of the accesses to the docks with the construction of a roundabout.

The works, which have already been put out to tender, have an execution period of four months from the start and also foresee the removal of the existing railways on the esplanade.

«A schedule has been established so that the work that we are going to carry out does not hinder the activity of the pier destined for the export of live cattle, where the Port of Cartagena is the first port in Europe and where we have become a logistics platform at the service of the national livestock industry ”, indicated Muñoz. These are works included in the Immediate Action Plan for Economic Reactivation, endowed with 200 million euros, which includes 50 actions.