The Cartagena Port Authority has already closed the arrival of 218 cruise ships with more than 170,000 tourists for next year, which will fill bars, restaurants and museums. This was announced this Friday by the president of this organization, Yolanda Muñoz, during an informative meeting at the headquarters of the Port, in Plaza Héroes de Cavite. In this way, the port city recovers the pulse of a sector that last year suffered a severe blow from the pandemic, from which this exercise began to recover.

It is quite a record in terms of scales. Not in terms of the arrival of tourists, although it could have been also if one takes into account that the ships will arrive with only 50% of their cabins occupied, since the shipping companies will maintain the restrictions to prevent infections by Covid-19.

The months with the largest scales will be April, May and October. In addition, Muñoz stressed that throughout the season there will be 36 double berths and 16 triple berths. “These are very positive data, which confirm the recovery of the sector,” said the port president. One of the main novelties of this year is that during the months of January and February, months in which Cartagena normally barely received cruise ships, 17 ships will call.

The event was also attended by the mayor of the port city, Noelia Arroyo, who highlighted the firm commitment to this business, and the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, who highlighted that 40% of the tourists who arrive in Cartagena They make it through the harbor.

Cartagena goes on a cruise



That particularity is what has made Cartagena already have a good number of cruises every month, something that “very few Mediterranean ports have,” said Virginia López, general director of Cruises News Media Group, a Spanish company specialized in promotion, national and international communication and marketing for the cruise industry. This is one of the participants in the ‘Cartagena takes you on a cruise’ fair, which is held until Sunday in the El Batel auditorium.

The event has two objectives. On the one hand, promoting Cartagena as a preferred cruise destination in the Mediterranean alongside shipping companies; and, on the other hand, create an informative space to bring citizens the greatest offer of international cruises with the best ships, all destinations and incredible offers to plan vacations. Eight shipping companies, among the most important in the world, and more than 280 travel agencies participate.

The fair will be open to the public free of charge. Attendees will be able to participate in the cruise raffle (one each day) and will be able to get discounts for their next cruise. There will also be gifts for all attendees.