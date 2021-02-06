Next year, the Port of Cartagena will become a benchmark in the Mediterranean in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ships of any size and draft. It will be when the works to expand the Príncipe Felipe de Escombreras dock are finished, where it builds five large storage tanks to, from a pump, supply this sustainable fuel to the largest cargo ships in the world and thus improve their competitiveness. In addition, it will have to carry out dredging works in the area, some work that is also expected to be carried out in the coming years.

Due to its strategic location, its regasification terminal and its infrastructure, the port of Cartagena will soon be the only fixed point in the Mediterranean and the second in Europe where ships powered by liquefied natural gas can refuel, as if it were a service station. And boats of any size can do it. The Port Authority has been working on this project for several years, together with other companies, such as Enagás, which will be in charge of managing the service.

In Spain, Sagunto recharges only small ships, Barcelona, ​​between ship and ship, and Huelva only large ships, as Cartagena does now.

The new dam will also house a corral for cattle to rest before being shipped for export.



Alternative fuel



The Escombreras docks were already among the first in Europe to have mechanisms to facilitate their customers the use of natural gas as an alternative maritime fuel and to carry out operations to supply this product to ships. Now, it is done by means of tanker trucks, which transport the liquefied gas to the port and supply it to the vessel through hoses. The fixed station planned by the Port Authority will be a boost to this very specific market. In addition, it will help you position yourself for the future, as announced yesterday by the president of this body, Yolanda Muñoz. He did so on a visit to the works in the company of the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón.

The works began in August of last year and have an execution period of 20 months, in charge of Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Sato-Tecop SA. The investment is 9.4 million and consists of the manufacture of six caissons built in the port itself, on the Southwest dock, thanks to innovative technology, according to port sources. The structures will serve to gain space from the sea and achieve an esplanade of 3,000 square meters. Under them will be tanks with a total capacity of 578,000 cubic meters.

With the launch of this service, the Port plans to increase the number of vessels, since apart from Cartagena, for the moment, no other Mediterranean port offers it with these characteristics. Currently there are several Spanish shipyards that build ships that use natural gas for their propulsion. It is a widely used model, especially in northern Europe. Precisely, the port facilities are designed for them, since their transits through the Mediterranean begin to be continuous.

López Miras assured that this action “will serve to consolidate the Region as the gateway to Europe for one of the fuels of the future, with all that this will entail in terms of prosperity, development and, of course, caring for the environment. ». In this sense, the president of the Port added that it means “moving towards a greener and more innovative port, within the strategy of the European Green Deal to fight climate change, advance in the decarbonisation of maritime transport and improve the welfare of the society”.

Livestock pens



The second infrastructure that will house this new dam will be the corral for the shipment of cattle. The port agency plans to transfer these works to the Escombreras docks, which are now being carried out through the Santa Lucía dock with a mobile platform. The idea is to build large facilities, where the animals can stay for several days, until they are loaded onto ships for export.

The initiative comes from the companies that own the merchants, which now must wait up to three and four days for the trucks where the live cattle are moved, which arrive progressively.