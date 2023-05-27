The Cartagena Port Authority plans to appoint its former Head of Exploitation José María Gómez Fuster to its board of directors on June 6 as the new general director of the Port, replacing Fernando Muñoz, who as interim took over at the beginning of the last April.

Gómez Fuster was general director of the Port of Castellón, where he arrived in May 2021, after leaving his position in Cartagena. This week he presented his dismissal after two years of intense work. In the Castellón port facilities, he strengthened several important infrastructures. Next Wednesday, the board of directors of the Castellón Port Authority will make his replacement official and six days later he will start working in Cartagena, according to port sources.

The departure of the former general director of the Port of Cartagena Fermín Rol, in view of the decision taken by the Investigating Court number 1 of Cartagena to cite him as being investigated in the legal case for alleged corruption in this body, forced the members of the board of directors to remove him In his place they appointed “temporarily” the head of the Business Development Department, Fernando Muñoz Bozzo. “It will be until we find the right person to fill the position,” the acting president of the port agency, Pedro Pablo Hernández, announced at the time.

Hernández confessed that the intention was to look for a “household person” with “proven experience.” Gómez Fuster accepted the Port’s proposal a few days ago. He arrives to continue working for the Port Authority in the different projects that he has underway, but also to ratify the institutional stability in the company.