The Port of Cartagena grew by more than 15% its provisioning service to ships in 2020, in a year where the national average has meant a 21% drop in national ports. «We served 150 vessels with more than 210,000 tons supplied with fuel, water and feed to the vessels that operated in the port areas, making us the third port in Spain that grew the most in 2020 “according to the president of the APC, Yolanda Muñoz.

Despite the pandemic, Muñoz explained that “the Port of Cartagena rises one place in the national ranking of provisioning operations, being the seventh Spanish port and references in provisioning to cattle vessels with the supply of feed and forage. This reaffirms our leadership as the leading European exporting port in live cattle traffic “, as reflected in the statistics of the port institution from last year.

The president of the APC stated that “the modernization work of the water supply network It will allow us to improve the service we offer to the ships that dock at our docks, expanding the water intakes for supplying supplies to the ships that represent the highest consumption points in both docks.

On the other hand, Muñoz recalled that the Port of Cartagena was «pioneer in liquefied natural gas bunkering, together with Repsol and Enagás, with the supply as fuel to a ship from a regasification plant, framed in the European CORE LNGas Hive project, co-financed by the European Commission «.