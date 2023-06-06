The Port Authority of Cartagena has obtained the concession from the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) of a plot of land at the Algodor train station (Aranjuez), in the Community of Madrid, to transfer there, via railway, cereal arrived at the docks of Escombreras and distributed throughout the center of Spain. The authorization also entails the use of 200 meters of railway track to carry out loading and unloading work. This was announced this Tuesday by the acting president of the port agency, Pedro Pablo Hernández, to the members of the board of directors, meeting at the old regatta club.

It is a commitment to maritime-port traffic through the railway to “connect the merchandise of the Port with the center of Spain in a more competitive, effective and efficient way,” said Hernández after the meeting. The intention is to charter one train per week “in order to ratify ourselves as one of the first ports that move this type of traffic,” he added.

This station is connected to the Castillejo-Añover and Villaseca-Mocejón lines and from these to the Madrid-Jaén, Madrid-Extremadura and Madrid-Levante routes. “According to the vice president, it supposes a movement forecast of 72,000 tons per year, which means removing 1,800 trucks from the road and an approximate reduction of more than 2,000 tons of CO2.”

One more step towards intermodality



For the Port Authority it is one more step towards maritime-port intermodality, the result of “hard” work by Port employees. To achieve this, the workers have followed a strategic plan, because “our objective is to continue being key in the Spanish and European port system as a hub of the first order, prioritizing our commitment to sustainability and climate neutrality, key in a port that one of the most sustainable in the Mediterranean”, insisted the acting president.

The contract, awarded for 1,054,021.32 euros, will last 15 years. The next steps will be to draw up and tender the necessary infrastructure projects, such as the construction of storage facilities, a discharge pit and track casing. In addition, it will also invest in paving the esplanade; direct access to the storage area, with access control and independent entrance to the houses; the construction of an acoustic screen to protect the houses located in the station; a siding for trucks on the access road and lighting, energy and water supply works, among others.