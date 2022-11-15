Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:39



The port of Cartagena participates one more year in the international cruise summit, the twelfth edition of the ‘International Cruise Summit’, as the main sponsor of the event that takes place in Madrid on November 15 and 16.

It is the largest cruise conference in Europe that brings together the most relevant international professionals in the industry to face the challenges of the future in the tourism sector. “An opportunity for the promotion of Cartagena at a time when the cruise industry is optimistically facing the coming year 2023 and where the Port of Cartagena wants to be a successful destination”, highlighted the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz.

«If we want to continue growing in ships and the number of cruise passengers, we must anticipate the needs of the client and the new strategies presented by the main players in the sector so that the intense promotional work we carry out reaches our public and reverts to the consolidation of Cartagena as a one of the first ports in the Mediterranean for cruise tourism”, explained Muñoz.

The numbers of cruise passengers to date exceed 163,000 passengers on 165 ships, in a year where loopholes in the pandemic have led ships to be at 60 percent occupancy for the first six months of the year.

During the two days, the head of the Business Development department, Fernando Muñoz, together with the consignee, Agencia Marítima Blázquez, will attend several round tables and presentations where the shipping companies’ commitment to more sustainable ships with the use of liquefied natural gas, digital innovation, as well as the new strategies of cruise, excursion and destination companies and new investments.

Shipping companies, consignees, tour operators, ports, among other protagonists of the tourism and cruise industry, will debate these days what are the main strategies and market trends and what are the development opportunities to continue growing in a sustainable way.

This event serves as a prelude to the conference on sustainability in cruise tourism and nautical sports prepared by the Cartagena Port Authority and which will be held in December in Cartagena.