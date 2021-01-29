The Port of Cartagena closed the year 2020 as the national leader in the total of goods imported and exported by sea, as reported yesterday by the Port Authority in a statement. Specifically, it maintains its leadership in imports and consolidates the fifth position in exports.

In liquid bulk, which represents around 77% of the Port Authority’s business volume, mainly due to the activity of the Escombreras refinery, it exceeded 25 million tons. This is a decrease of 3.44% compared to 2019, as a consequence of the reduction in mobility during the state of alarm, which caused lower fuel consumption.

However, the President of the Port, Yolanda Muñoz, highlighted the increase in liquefied natural gas, “reaffirming our commitment to less polluting and more environmentally friendly fuels.” Regarding solid bulks, the figures are close to 6.7 million tons, 2.57% less than in 2019, surpassing one of the best national cereal campaigns in history, which reduced imports.

New traffic



This situation was offset by new traffic that is taking hold in the Port of Cartagena, such as scrap metal, whose transport grew 262%; coal, with a growth of over 36%; and salt. This diversification is the result of an “intense commercial management” that has also made it possible to increase the supply of maritime lines with the United Kingdom and France, recently established. According to Muñoz, the Port is situated “as an alternative to road transport and as an ally of the exporting companies of the Region and its area of ​​influence to promote regional goods in Europe.”

Together with general merchandise, which exceeded one million tons, the total traffic for 2020 exceeds 33 million tons, 3.64% less than in 2019, a figure lower than the national average, which fell 8.64% .

“We offer a competitive and quality service and we have a close collaboration with inspection services, which facilitates loading and unloading operations for companies operating in Cartagena”, according to Muñoz.