The port of Cartagena continues in the first four months of 2023 as the national leader in merchandise imports, with more than 9.1 million tons unloaded, mainly thanks to liquid bulk such as crude oil and natural gas, but also solids, such as cement, cereal, feed and fodder.

The Cartagena Port Authority reported yesterday that a total volume of 12.93 million tons has been moved in its terminals since January in 682 vessels. Specifically, “it grows 9.29% in the accumulated year, with an increase only in April of about 3.5 million tons,” according to the Vice President of the Port, Pedro Pablo Hernández.

Hernández highlighted that 2023 is a record year in the movement of goods “that revalidate the Port of Cartagena as the first economic engine of the Region.” The positive trend in traffic, he added, “is backed by the effort, work and perseverance of the port community to position Cartagena as a logistics ‘hub’, a gateway for regional products, but also Spanish and European ones.”

In addition, export data improves, growing by almost 42%, with more than 2.8 million tons loaded. The Port highlighted products such as coal, which continues to generate important business in the Port with almost 900,000 tons moved; scrap from companies in the Region; as well as chemical products, diesel and gasoline produced by companies from Escombreras.

Regarding the main groups of merchandise, liquid bulk continues to exceed historical figures with the movement of more than 9.82 million tons, increasing by 7.9%. The movement of crude registers the best figures, with more than 5.6 million tons unloaded. Cartagena is also positioned as the gateway for natural gas to Europe with the amount of 1.14 million tons from January to April.

Solid bulk continues to rise with 17% growth and more than 2.7 million tons moved. According to the Port Authority, these goods are the best example of their commitment to diversify traffic, since they improve both the movement of salt, as well as those of scrap metal and clinker used for construction and public works.

Less fruit and vegetables



However, in this context of growth, the port of Cartagena suffered a decrease of 2.83% in general merchandise and a movement of 309,103 tons. There are fewer exports of fruit and vegetables, fish and frozen foods, as well as steel products.

In this regard, Hernández said that “these figures encourage us to maintain our roadmap to continue growing with the implementation of quality infrastructures that generate employment and opportunities in the Region such as Barlomar, the ZAL [de Los Camachos] or the expansion of the LNG dock in Escombreras».