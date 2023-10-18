While a dozen ships were loading and unloading merchandise in the port of Escombreras and another two in the port of Santa Lucía, including the oil tanker ‘Pacific Treasure’, another eight were waiting at anchor for their turn to enter. The work this Wednesday at the port facilities of Cartagena was incessant and gave an idea of ​​the bulk movement capacity that exists there daily. That, precisely, is what has made it close the third quarter of this year with a growth of 1.7% compared to the same period last year. These figures make the management of the Port Authority optimistic about the end of this year, when they hope to maintain this increase and add the third year with increases in the movement of goods.

Until last month, 27.6 million tons had passed through the docks, which has made it maintain the positive trend of this year 2023, with solid bulk traffic as the main protagonist, registering the best numbers in its history, according to Port data.

Precisely, in this type of bulk, more than 6.2 million tons were moved until September, which represented an annual increase of 22.57%. Raw materials stand out such as cereal, with 2.1 million tons, coal and coke, with 1.7 million, cement and clinker, with 434,702 tons, and salt with 29,300 tons.

Less crude oil and natural gas



In the rest of the categories, liquid bulk shows lower figures than last year, with a percentage decrease of 2.95% and a movement of nearly 20.6 million tons. The largest figures fall on crude oil, with more than 11.7 million tons unloaded; natural gas, with more than 2.26 million tons moved; diesel, with 2.1 million; and fuel with about 1.1.

The movement of fruits and vegetables stands out in the last month, although more of coal, coke, cement and clinker

General merchandise accumulated 748,618 tons with a decrease of 7.40%, while container traffic maintained the figures of the previous year with nearly 508,000 tons and a decrease of 0.46%.

In these merchandise, the movement of agri-food products stands out, with more than 224,000 tons, especially fruits and vegetables. These represent more than 76,800 tons, which shows that the Port “is a key infrastructure for the regional and national economy,” according to sources from the Port Authority.