ANDL Port of Barcelona This year faces a scale jump, both in its direct investments and in other infrastructure that will increase its capacity and connectivity, in addition to continuing the energy transition to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 by electrification of its docks. It will be a jump similar to that of 2004, when the last section of the Llobregat River was deviated two kilometers to the south to allow the expansion of the port facilities. Then, in about seven years 1,123 million euros were invested with the dikes where they will now work again to expand docks and beans.

The president of the Port of Barcelona, ​​José Alberto Carbonell, explained in the recent presentation of results of the last year, that the year 2025 marks the beginning of a new and important investment cycle that will mean tender this year 332.5 million euros, the largest public investment in a long time, of which 278 million will be dedicated to infrastructure development in the southern part of the port enclosure, the farthest from urban centers. This new investment cycle relies on a historic business figure of 200 million euros obtained in 2024, which represents 6% more compared to the previous year, thanks to the general increase in all port traffic, with the exception of vehicles. The most important increase has been in the container movement, with 18.5% more, and in the liquid bulk (+6.3%).

The president of the Port of Barcelona, ​​José Alberto Carbonell, the Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition of the Generalitat, Sílvia Paneque, and Pedro García, director of Ports Exploitation of the State, listen to the explanations of the Director General of the Port of Barcelona, ​​àlex García, during a maritime visit





Green energy

Among the tenders scheduled this year, 124 million euros are in new cattle points for energy products and 94 million euros already awarded in the last board of board of February to address the first phase of the Moll of Catalonia. It is about the construction of the Mota of the enclosures of the new Catalunya dock to delimit the surface of a new spring esplanade to subsequently consolidate it with its landfill. The breakwater will define an enclosure of 44.7 hectares between the southern dike and the Prat doy, with a depth of up to 16 meters.

This year the projects of new road and rail accesses valued at 730 million will also be written, so that the works start in 2027

This year, 60 million will also be tendered in phase 4 of the Moll Tadssat, a spring in which all cruise terminals will be concentrated, complying with the Port agreement with the Barcelona City Council. Another 30.5 million euros will be dedicated to the development of the Nexigen Electrification Plan for docks. Specifically, the construction of the first PAHO (ONSHORE POWER SUPPLY) will be tendered in a cruise terminal, specifically in the terminal that MSC has released this year on the ODOSSAT dock, as well as the medium voltage electrical infrastructure that will supply energy to this dock and that will allow to supply green energy to the ships they carry in all the terminals located in this area.









Long -awaited accesses

As for the new land accesses, both road and railways, between this year and next the projects will be written and in 2027 some long -awaited works will begin, since they are scheduled since 1999. The BOE published on January 3 the financing agreement of the works, which will involve an investment of 730 million euros, of which 200 correspond to contributions of the Port of Barcelona. In 2032 it is expected that the new rail accesses to the Port of Barcelona are in service, as well as the new road access segregated for trucks, which will facilitate the agility and competitiveness of the enclave.