Formula 1 and Porsche have announced an eight-year extension to the eight-year series, which will see the Porsche Supercup continue its run as a Grand Prix support series until 2030.

The Support Series has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since it first appeared in 1993, and the extension means that the championship will have supported F1 weekends for nearly four decades.

The 2023 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season will form part of eight European Formula 1 weekends, with the 31st Supercup season kicking off in 2030.

The calendar, which includes eight appointments, will begin with the stage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in Imola, and will end again in Italy, in Monza, on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix.

There will be 28 permanent places available on the grid, then depending on the capacity of the racetracks on which you will be racing, there will be the possibility of welcoming wild cards as well.

“For over 30 years Porsche has been an important part of Formula 1 weekends. I look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship, which offers something special to our fans throughout the European season and beyond,” he said the CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali.

“The fact that big brands want to continue expanding their relationships with us is another sign of our growth, but also that there is potential for all of our partners,” he added.

“The Porsche Supercup has been a fixture at certain Formula 1 weekends since 1993. And that won’t change: both parties have agreed an eight-year contract extension. This underlines the great level of trust Formula 1 has placed in our concept and in our team, today as in the last 30 years”, concluded Thomas Laudenbach, vice-president of Porsche Motorsport.

Porsche Super Cup | 2023 calendar

May 19-21 – Imola (Italy)

May 25-28 – Monte Carlo (Monaco)

June 30-July 2 – Red Bull Ring (Austria)

July 7-9 – Silverstone (Great Britain)

21-23 July – Budapest (Hungary)

July 28-30 – Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

25-27 August – Zandvoort (Holland)

1-3 September – Monza (Italy)