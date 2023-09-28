The Porsche Festival, Porsche Italia’s iconic event now in its eighth edition, will be staged on first weekend of October (Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th) at the Misano World Circuitbringing together Customers, Porsche Centers, Porsche Clubs, Partners and thousands of fans of the Brand.

The rich schedule of activities in the paddock and driving experiences on the track, together with the penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup, will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Stuttgart company together. A weekend full of passion for a brand that, since 1948, has made millions of fans all over the world dream.

This year’s theme is inspired by the motto of the 75th anniversary celebrations “Driven by Dreams” (driven by a dream). A journey through the history of the brand told through 8 decades, from the 1950s to today, which will give life to a kaleidoscope of colours.

Each decade will be represented by the Porsche models that have thrilled enthusiasts over time – from the 356 Speedster to the Taycan – and by cultural references that inspired the Italian and international art, cinema and music of those years.

Geometric shapes and colors will also be the common thread of the artistic installations on display at the Porsche Festival: the celebratory tape art that decorates a Porsche 992 and the work of the Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel, who transformed a Porsche 928 into an art car in which art and avant-garde merge to create a work of timeless art.

Adrenaline will be at home this weekend thanks to rich program of activities scheduled on the track – with the new GT3 RS and 911 Dakar Experience (already all sold out) – and in the stands during the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which for the occasion will speed through the curves of the Romagna circuit even at night, featuring a race 1 of the penultimate round of the season on Saturday evening.

The Porsche Village it will be transformed into an open-air museum with the display of unique examples from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and from private collections, with surprises regarding the future of Porsche brand mobility.

There will also be various forms of entertainment, from art to sport, from culture to food, all animated by the music of RDS, with live connections from the circuit led by speakers Paolo Piva and Rossella Brescia.

“Since its debut in 2015, the Porsche Festival has confirmed itself as the most awaited event among fans of our brand. Every year public participation increases: last year we welcomed more than 9000 visitors and more than 2000 Porsches and this year we expect to record even higher numbers – tells Massimiliano Cariola, Marketing Director of Porsche Italia -. We can’t wait to celebrate Porsche’s 75th Anniversary together with our customers and all the brand lovers who will be with us at Misano.”

Furthermore, following the success of the previous edition, the Porsche Festival confirms itself as the stage for the awards ceremony Porsche Classic Restoration Competition, also now in its eighth edition. The best restoration work on historic Porsches, carried out during the year by Porsche Centers and Porsche Assistance Centres, will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.

As per tradition, the two days will culminate with the iconic paradewhich will see thousands of Porsches from all eras parade on the Misano World Circuit.

To discover the program of the Porsche Festival 2023 visit: Porsche Italy events

Tickets available on Vivaticket: Porsche Festival 2023 ticket