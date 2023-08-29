It was a fantastic two years with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT – the brand’s most powerful SUV at the time. But with the facelift, the emissions killed this Urus with a Porsche badge. To make up for it, here is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, with no less than 90 hp more than the Turbo GT. This makes it the most powerful Cayenne ever. You can also order it with the appearance of the Turbo GT.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid uses the now well-known 4.0-liter V8. The eight-cylinder with 599 hp is assisted by an electric motor, increasing the total power to 739 hp and the torque to 950 Nm. The 0-to-100 time is 3.7 seconds, which is about 0.5 seconds slower than the Turbo GT without the heavy hybrid stuff. The Coupé version does the sprint in 3.6 seconds.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid feels at home on the Autobahn

The top speed of the new hybrid Cayenne is 295 km/h; that of the coupé version is 305 km/h (equal to that of the Turbo GT). These are values ​​that no one can really criticize. The big advantage is that the E-Hybrid can cover a distance of 82 kilometers completely electrically, if you get tired of its roaring V8. Well, that’s never you yourself, but maybe your neighbors are.

The chassis will have to work hard to hide the weight of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, but in the past it always worked very well. The new SUV has two-chamber air suspension and a huge laundry list of Porsche assistance systems such as PDCC and PTV Plus. Optionally, the rear wheels steer a little.

How do you recognize the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid?

At the front, the air holes have been enlarged and the airblades are high-gloss black. The frames around the wheel arches and the rear bumper are completely painted. The exhaust is brushed stainless steel and the calipers are red. Inside you get a sports steering wheel, sports seats and Race-Tex, which is a kind of Alcantara.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT package

If you order the Coupé with the GT package, the car will immediately be 10 millimeters lower. The front wheels have 0.58 degree extra camber and the wheels are a bit wider. The package also comes with ceramic brakes and 22-inch wheels. You can recognize it mainly by the two exhaust pieces that are placed in the middle of the bumper. It also has some extra carbon fiber all around. Prices for the Netherlands will follow soon, as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid can now be ordered.