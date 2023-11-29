From the German tuner comes a unique example of the Zuffenhausen coupé in the Turbo Cabriolet S variant: bright colors, extraordinary designs and obviously lots of power

Who loves Porsche consider the 911 a work of art, without any measures. TechArt, who knows the fans of the Zuffenhausen models well, took them seriously and went further, creating a small artistic masterpiece, based on the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. He appeared at the Manila Auto Salon, showing all the customization capabilities and especially the talent of the Filipino artist Ronald Ventura, who used the bodywork of the iconic car as a canvas, exploiting every surface and giving it a distinctive look.

FIRE AND FLAMES — The rear fascia of the car is dominated by highly detailed flames and the same also extend onto the wheel arch and rear spoiler. On the sides, a bright blue and a bright yellow take over and contrast with the white color of the bodywork. The rims have also been matched to the colors and style of the bodywork. But the most particular part is certainly the front bonnet which is dominated by a white horse. The Filipino artist is known for his unique style and this is not the first time TechArt has collaborated with him. Last year, in fact, Ventura worked on a Porsche GTStreet R coupé, giving it an exclusive black and yellow livery.