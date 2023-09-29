Would you like to drive the Le Mans version of the Porsche 911, but is 24 hours a very long time for you? That’s lucky: if you have 951,000 euros lying around, you can buy this Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport. It’s the 911 for Le Mans, but as a cool collector’s item. Porsche only builds 77 copies of this car and you can only take it to the track.

The normal Porsche 911 GT3 R must adhere to the rules of the FIA, but because this is a fun collector’s item that is not allowed to participate in FIA races and is not allowed on public roads, Porsche had license to turn it into something spectacular. We dare to say that they have held back quite a bit in Stuttgart: the power is now 620 instead of 565 hp and the car is slightly lighter.

More noise, more top speed

The rev limiter of the 4.2-liter six-cylinder boxer engine only intervenes at 9,400 rpm and it seems to sound slightly better. The brand does supply two silencers for circuits with a decibel limit. Porsche said it only made minor changes to the six-speed sequential gearbox. The gearbox most closely resembles the proportions used at Daytona. Only the top speed is 20 km/h higher.

The body of the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport has also been changed. The exterior mirrors have been replaced by digital ones and the nose has been aerodynamically optimized. The rear spoiler is inspired by the Brumos Porsche 935/77. Dutchman Toine Hezemans, among others, rode in this in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1978. You can choose from seven basic colors (including Ruby Red as an option) and three additional designs.