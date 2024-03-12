It's fun to dig into the archives every now and then to see which rumors actually turned out to be true. For example, a Golf that was spotted almost a year early was really the Golf 8. And what about the Audi F1 rumors, which turned out to be partly true. We now dare to say with some certainty that the rumor of a diesel 911 turns out to be untrue. Or the plans have been scrapped, that's also possible. What does turn out to be true is the arrival of a Porsche 911 Hybrid.

A hybrid powertrain for the Porsche 911 has been in the air for some time. As early as 2018, Porsche reported that a hybrid powertrain had been taken into account during the development of the current generation, but that the brand was still waiting for better batteries at the time. The transmission of the 992 generation has room for an electric motor, which gives an idea of ​​what the drivetrain of such a Porsche 911 Hybrid could look like.

Porsche 911 Hybrid gets high-performance drivetrain

In a press release, Porsche announced that a 911 Hybrid is on its way. This summer a new 911 will be launched 'including a high-performance hybrid drivetrain'. This fits in well with reports about a new Porsche 911 GT2 RS with an electric motor. According to previous rumors, this would be Porsche's most powerful RS model ever. Not only would the electric motor generate energy, but the turbo would also help charge the battery. The car would be 100 kilos heavier in total.

An electric motor in the transmission is an option, but Porsche may also choose a different route. For example, you can also put an electric motor between the front wheels to create four-wheel drive. This makes axles that go forward from the engine unnecessary, which in turn saves a bit of weight. Moreover, you could store batteries in the four-wheel drive tunnel. You can even omit the reverse gear, because the electric motor can perform that task.

We will see this summer, when the current generation of Porsche 911 will be renewed and the new drivetrain will be introduced. A quick word about diesels: Porsche completely sworn off the devil's juice almost six years ago. The brand will probably have once looked at whether diesel was an option for the 911, but you can safely assume that a self-igniter will never be available again.