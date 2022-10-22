It’s never fun when you find that something fantastic is overshadowed by its downside. Fortunately, this doesn’t happen too often. When you’re standing in the middle of Hyde Park at a mega concert of the Stones, it doesn’t bother you that they don’t play as smoothly as they used to.

You won’t sulk during your tropical vacation because you’ll soon have to go back to your drizzly doorzon neighborhood. But if you are confronted by an ingenious car on an ingenious circuit that you can’t really do anything behind the wheel… Then that cuts off for a while.

Is it me then?

All cards on the table. I’m 39 years old, I’ve been working for 12 years now TopGear and have my racing license in my pocket for ten of them. Before I got it, it sometimes happened that as an editor you could ride a guest race or even a season in a new, up-and-coming cup to highlight it with your report. However, I turned out to be too late to get in, because these kinds of opportunities dried up right around that time.

I have been able to put my pass on the table twice so far: at the Whitsun races at Zandvoort in the Polish Kia Picanto Cup (2015) and at Spa in the Mazda MX-5 Cup (2019). Both events were unforgettable, even though I was in the bottom half of the middle. I got in green, fought madly against guys half my age, and didn’t come last. It made me very happy.

Not quite a fair comparison

Another boost for my self-confidence: during international press releases I regularly get to go on a legendary or not-legendary track for a few hot laps, also with serious rap stuff. I keep up with faster and more experienced colleagues, which means that I may not be the best, but I can still manage quite a bit. It’s a comforting thought for a car nut who’s about to go through a midlife crisis: I’m not messing around.

The difference is, of course, that there is no competitive element in such press intros – you usually drive in a row and are not allowed to overtake – but also that they are street cars. Without track suspension, without heavy aero tricks and without sticky slicks. Especially the latter, if you suddenly experience them, can give you a merciless feet-on-the-ground moment. Because pushing the limits of grip on street tires is still possible. On slicks you have to boost your guts a few notches.

My Radical Trauma

Once, years ago, I did a few test laps in a track car with slicks and downforce. That was a Radical RXC V8, and I was completely blown away by it – didn’t know how I got it or where to look for it. I didn’t know the speeds and the forces, I had no idea how to use the car and how to use its qualities. I was stunned, making sloppy, careful laps, remembering the instructor next to me shrugging and sitting down to look outside.

He realized that he couldn’t teach me anything here and now, because it didn’t come in anyway. When I’m strapped into the hollow and hard Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, it makes me think again. The Radical was intimidating from day one with its low silhouette, cramped interior and bare, purposeful decor, but here I see a few familiar things.

The interior of the Porsche 718 GT4 Clubsport

The dashboard for example, and the well-known PDK poker from the street Cayman. But it is – I’m curled up in a bucket seat with a five-point harness, between a roll cage and a safety net, with an impressive non-round racing wheel and all kinds of lights and displays in front of me. Next to me is Michel from GP Elite.

“My job is to help you, give something and get us back safely,” he says. I think he’s very brave because he doesn’t know me and doesn’t know that I never do. I’m in this racing GT4 because I’ve got my license, but I’ve never even driven ‘the new Zandvoort’, and now we’re going to blow around here for 15 minutes among other awkward media types in Cayman GTSs. This is going to be a steep learning curve.

We’re going to the track

When I get out of the pit lane I join one of those GTS. It has good momentum, but is on street tires – its limits do not come close to those of the Clubsport. I still hang behind him for a full lap. Slowly build up and scan the car, you don’t want to end up backwards after five turns with the shame on your jaws.

On the other hand, the only way to make these tires work properly is to speed up. I blast past the GTS and realize what a character box this GT4 Clubsport is. It must have revs, and the sound it produces makes your ears melt a little each time.

It’s no exaggeration to say that its boxer engine is one of the greatest combustion engines ever made, and I’m allowed to wring it out completely for a moment. I feel privileged. But such thoughts will not help you here. Focus on the track, on braking points, on lines.

The Porsche 718 GT4 Clubsport is here for you

Michel has long realized what kind of meat he has in the cockpit and comes with solid advice for beginners: look ahead, don’t cramp. Hell, I know all that, but I don’t have a routine. I have to flip all the switches in a few minutes, learn to process everything again – see how to deal with the sensory again overload that comes with fast track work, and that you no longer overwhelm if you do this regularly.

The GT4 Clubsport helps. He may look like he’s going to bite your head off, but he works and thinks with you – don’t overwhelm you, never surprise you. There is a reason that Porsche is the largest manufacturer of racing cars in the world. If there’s anywhere you can learn the ropes, it’s in this machine. I head butt myself internally and increase the speed, using the car’s accessibility to help myself further.

It must be better

My braking technique is my biggest pitfall – I start gently and increase the pressure, when it has to be done the other way around – so I decide to use the remaining handful of minutes of my time with the Clubsport to take a step into that. Concentration, build it up, but keep it responsible, don’t overestimate yourself.

Stay high in the Hugenholtz, so that you don’t drive up the Hunserug any steeper than necessary. The Slotemaker can absolutely go full throttle, but not now for me. Brake at the top of the Scheivlak, carefully dive down. Then, in the Masters and beyond, Michel remarks that I have quite mastered the lines. With a brisk pace over the hill, brake late for the S-curve, rock it with a wheel in the air over the curbs. Fast through the Kumho, low in the new Luyendyk bend, blasting over the start/finish.

Met

Before I know it, the time is up. I’m quite happy with myself. There was progress in my laps and I thought maybe I wasn’t lightning fast, but I wasn’t embarrassingly slow either. I get a ‘well done’ from Michel, cheerfully shake his hand and clumsily clamber out. But the cameras on board keep running, and on the images I will later see Michel conferring with his colleague.

‘The tire pressure is only going down, dude’, he says as they look at the on-board computer. ‘Do we have any more newbies Today?’ It’s not even those painful words that will make me feel insignificant.

The best Porsche driver

Still happy with my performance, I will join Larry ten Voorde, driver of the GP Elite team and two-time Porsche Supercup champion. He gives me a box and wishes me good luck. What follows is a relentless lesson in humility. Larry treats his GT3 Cup like a disobedient horse. With a tight hand, yet relaxed and with perfect suppleness, he throws the thing through the dunes with a vengeance.

The powers, the sensations, the way he has the momentum in perfect control – it cannot be conveyed in words. I enjoy it, but at the same time my heart sinks in the Sparcos. Not only this talent, but this boldness and courage is lacking in me. I realize that I was not yet at a quarter of what the 718 can do. Apparently that’s all I can do.

Real horsemanship

I think modesty is important, but I admit that it always fills me with a touch of pride when people assume: TopGear, racing license, that boy can do something. It is all the more painful when you have to conclude that you are still so far away from real horsemanship that you might as well stay in bed.

And I’d like to learn and move on, but then I have to keep it up – and that’s difficult when most of your driving time is on speed bumps and in traffic jams on the A1. Like me, there are thousands more, and those are exactly the people GP Elite is targeting. After all, this is their specialty: they give you a taste of the sport, then they train and educate you, after which they can even kickstart and shape your career in motorsport.

Perhaps there is still hope

If you manage to work your way up to the Porsche Sprint Challenge Benelux, you can take your own Porsche 718 GT4 Clubsport – after which you progress to the Carrera Cup in the Benelux and Germany, and possibly even the Supercup. There you drive next to people like Larry, who just won the race in the support program of the Monaco GP.

It offers a small ray of light from the hole I have now fallen into; although I realize that I will not be able to throw myself on such a trajectory in this life. But you never know: anyone who is done sponsoring young talent and wants to support the motorsport dreams of a combative almost forties with a pack size XL knows where to find me.