Candid film actress Stormy Daniels gave an interview to the publication Voguein which she told details about her relationship with former US President Donald Trump.

She said that they were in a relationship for no more than six months. At the time of their first meeting, Trump was married to his third wife Melania in 2006.

Here is how Daniels describes one of his meetings with Trump: “I didn’t get the feeling that he was trying to seduce me. We just talked, he asked me questions about my work. Good questions. He was smart! I don’t know what happened. He suddenly found himself in his underwear, ”recalls the actress. As a result, Trump and Daniels slept together that evening.

According to her, after the connection, she did not hide their relationship and did not stop communicating with the ex-president.

Daniels also noted that Trump promised her a career in Hollywood. However, according to her, he did not help and did so with many, including business partners.

A few years after the end of the novel, an unfamiliar man approached the actress in the parking lot and warned her not to tell anyone about her relationship with Trump. In 2016, she was met by his lawyer Michael Cowen, who, according to the porn star, gave her $130,000.

Now in the United States, a criminal investigation is underway against the former head of state. The reason was that the company owned by Trump designated the amount transferred to the actress as payment for legal services. Investigators believe that this is a forgery of financial documents.

On April 3, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reclassified all charges against the former US president as criminal. The level of crime is raised to the lowest class of criminal, despite the fact that all 34 counts could be qualified as a misdemeanor.

On April 4, the first court hearings took place in New York. Trump was charged with falsifying documents. He pleaded not guilty to the crime charged against him.

The next meeting is scheduled for December 2023.