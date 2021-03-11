The Stripchat company, which owns the porn site of the same name, wanted to become the title sponsor of the Milan football club Inter. This is reported by Football Italia.

The porn site, which offers free live streaming, has become one of the contenders for a sponsorship deal with the club after tire manufacturer Pirelli refused to renew the agreement.

Stripchat is expected to pay Inter 23 million euros, although the Milanese expect to find a sponsor who will pay at least 30 million.

In the current Serie A draw, “Inter” leads the standings with 62 points. The club is six points ahead of second-coming Milan.

In June 2017, the RedTube porn site became the general sponsor of the Washington Square Football Club from Brooklyn, Massachusetts, USA. The name of the site was featured on the players’ jerseys. Financial details of the cooperation were not specified.