The porn model began selling her nails and earwax to fans and managed to get rich from it. About it writes BNN.

29-year-old Rebecca Blue from the United States, who creates erotic content on the OnlyFans platform, has carved out a unique niche in the porn industry by starting to make money by selling her body waste. By selling saliva, clipped nails and earwax to fans, Blue earns about six and a half thousand dollars a month (about 556 thousand rubles). She came up with this unusual business idea after unusual requests from her subscribers. More than 20 thousand people have subscribed to Blue’s page.

In addition to the “renewable” items, Blue also offers used underwear, the contents of her trash can, post-workout leggings vacuum-packed, and even used IUDs. Despite the exotic nature of these items, Blue insists he trades within the law and values ​​safety and customer satisfaction above all else.

In addition to her small business and OnlyFans page, Blue runs a TikTok account and is the host and founder of a podcast where she talks to listeners about the porn industry.

It was previously reported that the scientist chose the creation of erotic content over a scientific career and became rich. A Canadian woman wanted to major in neuroscience, but changed her mind when she earned her year's salary in two nights on OnlyFans.